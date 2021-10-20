Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

CSTL stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $159,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,408 shares of company stock worth $6,023,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.