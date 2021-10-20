Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$22.75 at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.68.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.54. 240,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$912.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8570466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$397,531.08. Insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 in the last 90 days.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.