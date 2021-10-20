Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

