Carlson Capital L P Sells 53,540 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,540 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,166,000 after buying an additional 796,061 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. 68,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

