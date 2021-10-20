Carlson Capital L P Sells 149,617 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149,617 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after acquiring an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $223.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

