Carlson Capital L P Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,392. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $701.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

