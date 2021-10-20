Carlson Capital L P Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

