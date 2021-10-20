Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.57. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

