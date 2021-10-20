Carlson Capital L P Cuts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351,905 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 3,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,705. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

