Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,291 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,859 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ANF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

