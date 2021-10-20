Capula Management Ltd Makes New $508,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 4,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,427. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

