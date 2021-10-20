Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 346.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Shares of SAM traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $868.21. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

