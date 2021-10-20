Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,369 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 1,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.