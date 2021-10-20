Capital One Financial Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNOM. Truist raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

