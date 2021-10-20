Capital Management Associates NY Has $376,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,537. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.