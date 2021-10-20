Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.20. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,604. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

