Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.17

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.17 and last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 636522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEED shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.30.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

