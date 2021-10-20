Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

