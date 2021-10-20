Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$53.59 and last traded at C$52.53, with a volume of 2419036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.43.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.07.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last ninety days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.