Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.07.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$52.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.36. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.31 and a 12 month high of C$53.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

