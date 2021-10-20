Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

CNR opened at C$153.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$108.84 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$145.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.41.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

