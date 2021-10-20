Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE CNI opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

