Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$5.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.640-$4.640 EPS.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.28. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

