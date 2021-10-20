Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Canadian National Railway also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$5.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.06.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

