Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.11.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.86. 233,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.