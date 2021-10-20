Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 274,346 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

