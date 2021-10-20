Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.41. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb purchased 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

