Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 221.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.20) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

