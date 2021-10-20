Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 221.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.20) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.