Canaccord Genuity Raises Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $164.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SI. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

SI opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

