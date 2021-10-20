CAMG Solamere Management LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,313,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 429,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.