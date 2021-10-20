CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $357.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,544. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $358.09. The company has a market capitalization of $377.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.28 and a 200-day moving average of $324.47.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.61.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

