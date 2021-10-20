CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,948. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.