Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Shares of CATC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,324. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $624.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

