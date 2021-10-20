Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 301,153 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,153 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 3,102,427 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.