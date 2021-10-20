Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 8,035 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

