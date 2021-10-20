Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

CLMT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 154,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,414. The company has a market capitalization of $837.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.