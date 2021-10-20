California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGA opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.78. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

