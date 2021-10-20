California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,920 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in YETI by 100.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in YETI by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

