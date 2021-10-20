California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

