California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Gentex worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

