Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 38,407 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,407 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,781.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

