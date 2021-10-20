Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $742,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Marvell Technology by 134.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,490,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,938,000 after buying an additional 853,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,803,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,219,000 after buying an additional 244,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

