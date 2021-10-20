Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,757 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

