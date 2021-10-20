Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,852 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.