Cadence Bancorporation Announces None Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a None dividend on Friday, October 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

