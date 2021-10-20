Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Buys $85,400.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.01.
Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
