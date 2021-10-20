Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Buys $85,400.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

