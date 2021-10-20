Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up approximately 4.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bunge by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 265,815 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 687.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 264,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. 14,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

