Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

BRO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 5,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

