Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.07

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.07 and traded as high as C$71.30. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$70.87, with a volume of 212,844 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.94 billion and a PE ratio of 40.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.