Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.